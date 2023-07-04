A group of civil society members on Tuesday asked Auditor and Comptroller General (ACG) of India to conduct a transparent audit into the allegations of misappropriations and mismanagement in running the affairs of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The group wrote to ACG seeking an audit into the service books of permanent/regular/superannuated/deputationist employees of BGSBU by the Principal Accountant General Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter said that all the relevant records were to be furnished to the Principal Accountant General of Jammu and Kashmir who would complete the special audit within one month.

“Thereafter, the office of Principal Accountant General, Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Jammu and Kashmir sought relevant information from BGSBU as conveyed vide letter no AMG-I/PIg.&P/Au/J/2023-24 dated 23/05/2023.

“However, even after a period of more than one month, the functionaries of BGSBU have not submitted the relevant details to the office of Accountant General (J&K) which speaks volumes about the intentions of some functionaries of the University to stall the Special Audit Process thereby sending an impression to the Public and various Stakeholders of the University that the “Special Audit” announced by the BGSBU is just an eyewash!!

“Since the “Special Audit” at BGSBU is reportedly being conducted by the Principal Auditor General (J&K) on the directions of Honorable Lieutenant Governor, the credibility and integrity of the office of the Auditor General of India is at stake now in order to ensure successful completion of the “Special Audit” at BGSBU Rajouri.

“It is therefore requested that directions may kindly be issued to the authorities of the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University to cooperate with the office of Principal Accountant General (J&K) and expedite the the “Special Audit” process within a period of one month as per directions of Honorable Lieutenant Governor, lest the office of Auditor General of India, loses credibility in the eyes of the Stakeholders and the general public of J&K,” the letter sent to the Auditor and Comptroller General of India said.

Subsequently, the Registrar of the university flashed the following letter to various wings of the university:

“In pursuance to instructions received from Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. The process of Special Audit regarding allegations of Financial Misappropriations. Besides verification/ audit of Service Books including Pay-Fixation of Permanent/ Regular! Superannuated / Deputationist employees including that of Mr. Suneet Gupta has been initiated by the University.

“Al the concerned Sections are therefore, required to keep the relevant data available for perusal of the special audit team,” the Registrar’s letter said.

Meanwhile, a letter followed from the accountant general J&K’s office to the university authorities that said: “Please refer to your letter No. BGSBU/VC/PD/26 dated 08-05-2023 where under this office was requested to conduct the verification/special audit regarding Financial Misappropriation and verification of Service Books including pay fixation of Permanent/regular/ superannuated/deputationist employees of the University.

“In this connection it is submitted that as per Section 22 of BGSBU Act 2002 the accounts of the university shall be audited by the Chartered Accountants of the University and not by Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

“Besides the audit of the university was never entrusted to this office by the State/UT government. In order to verify whether the audit of the University can be taken up under Section 14 of CAGs DPC Act. 1971 the below information may please be made available to this office.

“Further the period to be covered in the special audit may be specified and results of any preliminary inquiry, investigation or study already conducted into matter may be shared.”

The civil society group has warned that any further delay in conducting the special audit into the alleged misappropriations in the university would bring into question the fair name of the ACG’s office.

