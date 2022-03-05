WORLD

Civilian car shelled in Kiev, two dead

By NewsWire
0
2

Ukrainian officials on Saturday said that Russian forces shelled a civilian car in Kiev which claimed the lives of two people and injured five others as the war entered the 11the day.

In a Facebook post, the Kiev Regional Prosecutor’s Office said that it has launched criminal proceedings over the incident that took place on Friday.

According to preliminary investigation, six people were travelling in the car from the village of Vorzel in Kiev’s Buchansky district, the Office said.

As they were driving, they met a column of Russian forces’ military equipment marked with the letter “V”, who opened fire with tank machine guns, the Office claimed.

“As a result of the shelling, two people were killed – a woman and a 17-year-old girl. Four other people received shrapnel wounds, among them was a seven-year-old child.

“The actions of the military aggressor country are qualified as violation of the laws and customs of war,” the Office added in the post.

Earlier, attacks by the Russian forces’ attack on the village of Markhalivka also in the Kiev region killed at least five people, including three children.

