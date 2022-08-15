INDIA

Civilian injured in J&K grenade attack

A civilian was injured on Monday in a grenade attack by militants in J&K’s Budgam district.

Police sources said that militants hurled a grenade in Gopalpora village of Budgam district on Monday evening.

“One civilian identified as Karan Singh, son of Anil Kumar, resident of Gopalpora, was injured in this explosion.

He has been shifted to hospital for treatment where doctors described his condition as stable.

“An FIR has been registered in this incident,” sources said.

– -IANS

20220815-213202

