Civilian injured in LoC ceasefire violation

Jammu, July 8 (IANS) A civilian was injured on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC), police said.

The Indian Army has said that Pakistan has violated ceasefire on the LoC and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir 1,248 times so far this year.

On Monday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions near the LoC in Nowshera sector. The Indian Army too, retaliated effectively, the police said after the firing stopped.

The injured civilian was identified as Ram Swaroop. He was shifted to Nowshera hospital.

–IANS

sq/in