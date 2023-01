One civilian was injured in a militant grenade attack in Srinagar city on Sunday evening, police said.

Police sources said that militants hurled a grenade at the bunker of the CRPF’s 28 Battalion near Mirza Kamil chowk in Hawal area of Srinagar.

“One civilian, namely Sameer Ahmed Malla, son of Manzoor Ahmed Malla, resident of Habak in Srinagar received minor injuries.

“Injured was shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches,” a source said.

