Civilian injured in Pakistan shelling on J&K LoC succumbs

Jammu, Aug 8 (IANS) A 65-year-old man injured in Pakistan shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, succumbed overnight, taking the toll of civilians killed in the flare up to two, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said 65-year-old Mohammad Sadiq of Tain Mankote in Poonch district succumbed to critical injuries sustained in Pakistan shelling. Two civilians have been killed and six injured in Friday’s flare up on the LoC.

One civilian was killed and six others injured when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate targeting of defence and civilian facilities in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district on Friday.

Pakistan carried out a series of ceasefire violations on the LoC on Friday. Pakistan started violations in Mendhar and Balakote sectors early morning on Friday.

In the evening, ceasefire violation was carried out again in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

In Kashmir division, Pakistan violated ceasefire and resorted to indiscriminate shelling on the LoC in Machhal, Naugam and Tangdhar sectors of Kupwara district.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Uri sector of Baramulla district on Friday.

Indian Army retaliated effectively at all these places and defence sources said damage was caused to Pakistan army positions in Indian retaliatory action.

Sources, however, said while retaliating to Pakistan violations, Indian army ensured that no civilian facility was targeted while responding to Pakistan firing and shelling.

The day-long shelling on the LoC by Pakistan has resulted in panic among hundreds of border villagers whose lives have become miserable due to cross border hostilities in J&K.

Reports said some families living close to the LoC have started moving away from the line of enemy fire by taking refuge in places away from the LoC.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has made over 2,720 ceasefire violations in which 23 civilians have been killed and over 100 others injured.

–IANS

sq/pgh