INDIA

Civilian injured in Srinagar grenade attack

NewsWire
0
0

A civilian was injured as terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Eidgah in Srinagar district on Sunday evening, police said.

“One grenade was lobbed by terrorists in Eidgah area which caused minor splinter injury to one person, namely Ajaz Ahmed Deva, son of Abdul Rasheed Deva, aged 32, resident of Sangam, Srinagar,” police said.

Police said the injured civilian has been taken to hospital and is out of danger.

Additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

20230122-215403

