Civilian shot and injured in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, June 29 (IANS) Unknown gunmen on Saturday shot and injured a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as Ali Muhammad Yatoo in Tahab village of Pulwama.

“The injured civilian was shifted to hospital where doctors said he had sustained bullet injuries in his legs and his condition was stable,” a police officer said.

According to reports, Yatoo is the father of a National Conference block president.

–IANS

