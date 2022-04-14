A civilian, who was allegedly shot and injured by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Kulgam district, succumbed in the hospital, police officials said.

The civilian was allegedly shot on Wednesday evening and died on the same day.

The J&K Police said, “Satish Singh, a local Rajput belonging to Pombay Kakran village, who was shot and injured by militants yesterday evening, has succumbed to critical injuries”.

Doctors at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, where the injured civilian was admitted for treatment, said the civilian had gunshot injury in the head and had finally succumbed.

20220414-063811