Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Sunday offered prayers at Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srisailam.

The Chief Justice and his wife Kalpana Das had darshan at the famous temple and performed Rudrabhishekam.

The CJI was accompanied by Supreme Court judge Justice P.S. Narasimha and his wife Satyaprabha.

When the Chief Justice reached the temple, he was received by Endowments Commissioner Harijawahar Lal, Temple Trust Chairman Reddyvari Chakrapani Reddy and executive officer S. Lavanna amid chanting of hymns by the priests.

Later, Chief Justice Chandrachud and his wife had darshan of Ratnagarbha Ganpati Swamy. The couple also performed Kumkumarchana at the Brahmarambha Devi temple.

Priests and Veda pundits blessed the CJI and his wife and presented them holy offerings. Temple officials also presented them photographs of the deities.

Andhra Pradesh State Registrar General Y. Lakshmana Rao and Registrar General of Telangana K. Sujana were also present.

