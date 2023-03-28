INDIA

CJI intervenes to end month-long protest of MP lawyers against HC order

NewsWire
0
0

The continuous abstention of advocates from all three benches of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to oppose its order for disposing 25 pending cases in three months has hit legal proceedings across the state and promoted Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to intervene in the matter.

The CJI has taken cognisance of the matter and has called representatives of State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh for a meeting on March 29.

State Bar Council Chairman Prem Singh Bhadoria, before leaving for New Delhi to meet the CJI, issued a notice appealing to advocates to resume work from Wednesday onward.

“The CJI has taken cognisance of the matter and has called for a discussion on March 29. With the hope of fruitful discussion, the ongoing protest is called off. State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh appeals to all practicing lawyers to start appearing in the courts from Wednesday onward,” the notice read.

Senior advocate and Bhopal District Bar Association President P.C. Kothari told IANS that a delegation from the State Bar Council has left for New Delhi and representatives of the High Court will also be there in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Justice R.V. Malimath had issued an order in December last year asking judges to dispose of at least 25 cases pending for years in three months. Demanding withdrawal of the order, lawyers practicing in all district and High Court benches had started abstaining from appearing in the courtrooms.

20230328-214205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    63% of millennials plan weddings through online platforms

    Cong, various groups slams Manipur govt order for prior approval on...

    Sitharaman urges AIIB to invest in renewable energy in India

    My Twitter handle was blocked for retweeting RaGa’s post: Goa LoP