INDIA

CJI Ramana to chair conference of Chief Justices on Friday

NewsWire
0
9

After a gap of six years, a conference of Chief Justices of high courts, followed by a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices would be organised in the national capital on April 29 and 30 respectively.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will chair the 39th conference of Chief Justices of high courts – scheduled on April 29 on the Supreme Court premises – with an aim to address and resolve the issues concerning judiciary.

“The conference shall review the progress made on the resolutions passed in the previous Chief Justices’ conference 2016 and also to consider further steps that need to be taken to improve the justice delivery system in the country,” said an official statement.

“Besides the evaluation progress made vis-a-vis resolutions of Chief Justices’ Conference 2016, following major issues are to be deliberated upon in the Chief Justices’ Conference 2022: strengthening of the network and connectivity of all courts complexes pan India on priority basis; human resources/personnel policy; infrastructure and capacity building; institutional and legal reforms; appointment of high court judges,” added the statement.

This conference will be followed by a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices at Vigyan Bhawan on April 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

“Supreme Court of India has been organising the conference of Chief Justices of high courts with the object to deliberate on issues related to the judiciary. The first Chief Justices’ conference was held in November, 1953 and till date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last conference was held in 2016,” added the statement.

20220428-191602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Rohit blames irresponsible shots by batters for defeat to...

    Centenarian vaccinated in Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital

    Just a week before anniversary of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom, AAP to...

    Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy turns 48