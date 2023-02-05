INDIALIFESTYLE

CJI, SC judges visit Amrit Udyan

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and judges of the Supreme Court on Sunday visited Amrit Udyan — earlier known as Mughal Garden, in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on a special invitation by President Droupadi Murmu.

The official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared pictures of the judges along with President Murmu.

A tweet read: “On a special invitation by President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and judges of the Supreme Court visited the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

A video has also been shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in which Supreme Court judges are seen with their families.

During the tenure of the previous Presidents, gardens like Herbal-1, Herbal-2, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam were developed here.

Amrit Udyan was opened to the public on January 31.

