SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Claims emerge that British Pakistanis leaving Conservative Party after Braverman’s ‘racist’ comments

NewsWire
0
0

A group of Pakistani doctors associated with the Conservative Party in the UK has claimed that it has lost over 200 members after UK Home Secretary and Member of Parliament Suella Braverman made ‘bigoted’ and ‘racist’ comments about Pakistani men linking them with sex grooming gangs, a media report said.

Braverman’s comments that British Pakistani men “hold cultural values at odds with British values” and that they are “linked to the grooming scandal” have drawn wide criticism, with senior Conservative leaders accusing her of peddling racist and Islamophobic lies to gain the support of right-wing sections.

In a letter to the Braverman, Ashraf Chohan, Chairman and Founder of Conservative Friends of National Health Service (NHS), said that his organisation has lost over 200 members who are all doctors, Geo News reported.

Chohan has told the Home Secretary that he fears more doctors will leave the group as they no longer associate themselves with a party whose secretary holds such racist views. Conservative Friends of NHS has been raising funds and gathering support for the Tory party for several years.

Chohan wrote: “Since a statement from you as Home Secretary, I have lost 200 members who are all doctors. Therefore, only Sadiq Khan would be delighted on the statement you gave last week about British Pakistanis, and can a clarification be issued that you only meant offenders and criminals but not each Pakistani man please, as we Conservatives can’t afford losing any more votes.”

20230420-173606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    50 Taliban militants surrender in N.Afghanistan: Official

    Flag meeting held between BSF, Rangers after Pak ceasefire violation

    1971 was not military but political failure: Pak Army Chief

    Afghan economy in despair following Taliban takeover