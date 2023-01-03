INDIASOUTH ASIAWORLD

Claims emerge that ‘top Pak models & actresses’ had illicit relationships with ex-generals

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has threatened to sue YouTuber Adil Raja for defamation after a video in which he said that four “top models and actresses” had illicit relationships with former top generals.

“I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn’t going to take over my existence but ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Do you think random people can point fingers at me and I’ll sit quietly and take it?” Khan wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.

Raja, who describes himself on Twitter as a geopolitical analyst and rights activist, released a video on December 31, 2022, in which he made several sweeping statements against the former top leadership of the army, reports Dawn news.

One allegation was that four “top models and actresses” would fraternise with the former officials as well as with politicians.

He was unable to substantiate his claims with proof other than claiming it was revealed to him by “sources”, Dawn reported.

He also mentioned the initials of the four women he was making the claims about — MK, MH, SA and KK or AK. The confusion in the last set of initials was compounded when he claimed to have said AK after Khan’s tweet.

Amid widespread speculation on social media of who the actors he mentioned could be, given the initials, Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly also posted messages slamming ” baseless insinuations” and “character assassination”, Dawn reported.

Aly has also responded to the social media posts tarnishing her character as well as of other female actors, reports Samaa TV.

