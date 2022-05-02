Kannada organisations and politicians have demanded a ban on ‘Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti’ (MES) in Karnataka after it put up posts aimed at creating rift among people on the basis of language.

MES leader Shubham Shelke had posted a map Maharashtra that included Karnataka dustricts of Belgavi and Karwar, stirring a row. He had also shown Bidar and Bhalki as parts of Maharashtra.

“Despite being a hardcore Maharashtrawadi, we can not wish Maharashtra Day. It has been more than 66 years since the first bloodshed for the United Maharashtra movement. The border residents of Belgaum are still waiting for justice,” Shalke had stated in his post. He had also shared a video.

The posts have stirred a controversy in Karnataka with Kannada organisations demanding that MES should be banned for encouraging its leaders to create rift in the state on the basis of language.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday slammed the state’s BJP government for adopting a soft approach towards MES leaders.

Dubbing MES leaders who indulge in inciting violence as ‘terrorists’, Kumaraswamy slammed Shalke for provoking Kannadigas and demanded immediate action against him.

Kumaraswamy also demanded that provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act should be invoked against Shalke.

“Do we have a government of Kannada people or one which acts as per the diktat of Maharashtra,” Kumaraswamy questioned.

“The state government should ban MES in Karnataka and arrest Shalke. Nationalism against the interests of the state will never be tolerated by Kannadigas,” he added.

