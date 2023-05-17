HEALTHINDIA

Clapping to nurses’ dance puts CMO in UP’s Manipuri into trouble

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri is facing action for indiscipline after a viral video showed him clapping to the nurses’ dance.

The nurses at the CHC in Mainpuri were dancing on the occasion of the Nursing Day and the CMO, along with other officials, was present there.

After the dance, the CMO could be seen clapping for the nurses.

As soon as the video clip went viral on Wednesday, the state government has ordered action against the CMO.

Top officials refused to comment on the nature of action but confirmed that the CMO had been asked to explain his conduct.

