Former England women’s captain Clare Connor on Saturday said she will not be applying for the job of chief executive at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on a permanent basis.

Clare has been in the chief executive role on an interim basis since June this year after Tom Harrison, appointed to the job in 2014, stepped down. Under Clare, the ECB introduced its ambitious The Hundred competition, which started last year.

“I’ve actually decided not to apply for it. I let the board and my colleagues on the leadership team know this week. It’s been an incredible honour to do it for these three months so far and I’ll obviously be as devoted as I can be in the interim role for as long as I’m needed,” said Clare to BBC Radio 5 Live.

Clare, who was also the Managing Director of England Women’s Cricket and also works as the chair of the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee, is currently serving as the first female President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) since October last year.

“I actually thought this would be my next leadership step in cricket but the timing doesn’t feel quite right for me personally or professionally. I hope that doesn’t mean it’s not a possibility one day.”

“We’re at a very important crossroads in the sport and actually by not going for the CEO role I think I can make a more meaningful impact in our drive to become the fully inclusive sport we need to be and I’ll remain very committed to that,” added Clare.

Clare made her England debut in 1995 at the age of 19, and took over the captaincy in 2000. An all-rounder who bowled left-arm spin, she led England women to their first Ashes triumph in 42 years, overseeing a 1-0 series win over Australia in 2005, for which she was awarded the OBE. She retired from the international game in 2006 with over 100 international caps and after six years of serving as England’s captain.

