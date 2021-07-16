Today the province announced that Clark Avenue will be the fourth station on the planned Yonge North Subway Extension which will bring TTC’s Line 1 to Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said, “The Yonge North Subway Extension will strengthen connectivity across the region, reduce travel times and greenhouse gas emissions, and provide more people with access to rapid transit. The new Clark Station is the clear choice to support all those key benefits. With this alignment we can deliver the greatest number of stations for the growing communities of York Region while staying within budget, capitalizing on benefits, and providing better regional connectivity, including to GO Rail, York Region Viva and other transit options.”

An updated stations analysis from Metrolinx shows that Clark Station will offer seamless transfers between the Yonge North Subway Extension and the planned branch of York Region Viva Orange bus rapid transit, the province said in a statement. Clark Station will serve 2,500 riders during the busiest travel times while providing access to rapid transit in key residential and employment growth areas like Promenade Centre and the Bathurst and Centre corridor.

“Clark Station is the right choice for York Region,” stated Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx. “Clark Station will make it faster and easier to get around York Region by bringing the subway closer to thousands of people. The team at Metrolinx is very excited to continue to advance our planning and design work to deliver this important transit project.”

Metrolinx is also actively investigating refinements to the route of the extension to minimize impacts to the communities it will serve. Results of those investigations are expected later this year.

In addition to Clark Station, the province will work collaboratively with York Region and the City of Toronto to explore the possibility of the funding of additional stations located at Royal Orchard Boulevard and Cummer Avenue.

In May, the federal government announced funding for Ontario’s four transit priority projects in the Greater Toronto Area – the largest transit expansion in the region’s history – for the Ontario Line, a three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension, the Yonge North Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. It is funding up to $2.24 billion for the Yonge North Subway Extension, conditional on federal Treasury Board approval.

“Public transit is at the heart of a clean, inclusive recovery. As a part of the largest investment in public transit in the GTA’s history, the Government of Canada is investing up to $2.24 billion in the Yonge North Subway extension, helping to kickstart our economy and create thousands of jobs,” said Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “It will help get cars off the road, and the residents of Canada’s largest community, especially essential workers, women, immigrants and youth, get around in faster, cleaner and cheaper ways.”