INDIALIFESTYLE

Clash among students in Amity University, 5 suspended

NewsWire
0
0

A clash took place among students of Amity University in a class, following which five students have been suspended.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The fight continued despite the presence of a woman teacher in the class.

According to the police, the fight broke out over a seat between a student identified as Ankush Chaprana and other students.

Noida Sector 126 police station in-charge said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Chaprana and action will be taken after further investigation.

According to a statement from the university, five students have been suspended and their parents have also been called to the university.

20230414-144205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DRDO launches testing, evaluation facility for Sonar Systems of Navy

    BJP’s election in-charge to visit Punjab soon

    What caused devastating rains in Uttarakhand, Kerala at this time of...

    Meditation for beginners