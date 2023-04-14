A clash took place among students of Amity University in a class, following which five students have been suspended.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The fight continued despite the presence of a woman teacher in the class.

According to the police, the fight broke out over a seat between a student identified as Ankush Chaprana and other students.

Noida Sector 126 police station in-charge said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Chaprana and action will be taken after further investigation.

According to a statement from the university, five students have been suspended and their parents have also been called to the university.

