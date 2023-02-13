INDIA

Clash between 2 NSUI factions outside Dehradun Cong headquarters

NewsWire
A clash took place between two factions of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) outside the Congress headquarters in Dehradun on Monday. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The police registered a case against four named youths and 50-60 others for violating section 144 by protesting near the Shaheed Smarak in the city.

The demonstration by members of the Berojgar Sangh continued on Monday against the alleged rigging of recruitment examinations and the lathicharge on the Sangh’s president Bobby Panwar.

According to sources, a group from NSUI national president Raj Neeraj Kundan’ faction had arrived in Dehradun to support the Berojgar Sangh against the administration. A fight broke out between two groups of the NSUI there.

