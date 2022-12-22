A clash between the police and some wanted criminals took place on Wednesday night. One of the three smugglers was arrested while two managed to escape.

According to sources, the Muradnagar police along with Ghaziabad Rural SWAT team attempted to stop the bike-borne smugglers on the road connecting Kanauja to Sadarpur road in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad.

The miscreants did not stop and fired at the police, who in retaliation opened fire.

One of the accused, Asghar Nibasi, was shot in the leg after which he was arrested.

The police seized the bike, illegal weapons, knife, rope from the accused.

More than a dozen charges have been registered against Nibasi, including one under the U.P. Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

