INDIA

Clash between police and Maoists in Jharkhand’s Palamu

NewsWire
0
0

A clash between the security forces and Maoist organisation TSPC, took place in Palamu district of Jharkhand on Thursday.

In the encounter that occurred in the Manatu police station area of the district, 60 to 70 rounds were fired by both the sides.

As per the police, the Maoists escaped through the jungle and there is a possibility of some of them being injured.

The police have recovered many items from the spot, including an airgun.

District SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said that the clash continued for about 15 to 20 minutes.

The police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had received information that a squad of TSPC’s top Commander Shashikant had been seen in the area, following which they were conducting a search operation there.

The Maoists, upon seeing the police and the security personnel, fired upon them.

The district police and the CRPF’s 134 Battalion personnel returned the fire.

Search operations by the police are underway in the area.

20230119-170202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal seeks scheme to cover farmer organisations

    Covid deaths higher in young Indian women with comorbidities: Study

    World Cup 2022: Uruguay, South Korea play out goalless draw in...

    Retail assets securitisation volumes rise manifold in Q1 FY23