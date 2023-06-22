INDIA

Clash erupts between Delhi Police, locals over removal of temple’s encroached section

A clash erupted between the Delhi Police and local residents of the city’s Mandawali area after authorities initiated the removal of an encroached section of a temple.

Following the clash, a number of protesters were also detained.

To maintain law and order, a significant number of police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, has been deployed in the area.

The authorities have also taken precautions by erecting barricades around the vicinity.

The locals have been agitating against the move since early Thursday morning.

More details are awaited.

