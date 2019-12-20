Clash in TN’s Virudhunagar, police fire in air
Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) Police opened fire in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar on Friday in order to disperse two clashing groups.
According to the reports reaching at the police headquarters here, a group was returning home after paying their respects to freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman when their vehicle was attacked by a group pelting stones.
As the two groups started clashing, police fired in the air to disperse them.
Nobody was injured as the firing was in the air, a police official in Virudhunagar district told IANS.
–IANS
