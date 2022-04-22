Clashes between Israeli police forces and Palestinians erupted at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem after Ramadan prayers ended.

The clashes took place on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Israeli police, the Palestinians hurled rocks and threw fireworks at security forces. Israeli police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

“We will not allow extremists to hijack Jerusalem’s holy places,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted after the prayers ended.

There were no reports of injuries from the latest scuffle, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been high in recent weeks as a new wave of violence has erupted.

In 2021, clashes at the holy site led to an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

