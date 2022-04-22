WORLD

Clashes between Palestinians, Israeli police resume after Friday prayers at Jerusalem’s shrine

NewsWire
0
0

Clashes between Israeli police forces and Palestinians erupted at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem after Ramadan prayers ended.

The clashes took place on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Israeli police, the Palestinians hurled rocks and threw fireworks at security forces. Israeli police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

“We will not allow extremists to hijack Jerusalem’s holy places,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted after the prayers ended.

There were no reports of injuries from the latest scuffle, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been high in recent weeks as a new wave of violence has erupted.

In 2021, clashes at the holy site led to an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

20220423-021402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IS claims killing 3 female Afghan media workers

    ‘Significant chance for ending UK Covid lockdown plan to change’

    Kiev has become a fortress, says Mayor

    Facebook suspends Trump’s accounts for 2 years under new rules