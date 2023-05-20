WORLD

Clashes between tribal gunmen kill 8 in Yemen

NewsWire
0
0

Eight people were killed and at least 15 others wounded in clashes between tribal gunmen in Yemen’s northeastern oil-rich province of Marib, a government official said.

Ferocious clashes erupted on Thursday night and continued into Friday morning between gunmen from the Al Munif and Al Fahih tribes in the Al Wadi district of Marib, the local government official said on condition of anonymity on Friday.

The clashes were caused by a dispute over land ownership between the two tribes, the source said, adding a ceasefire began to take effect on Friday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high as both sides have deployed heavily armed reinforcements in different areas of Marib, according to the official.

Marib province, which houses Yemen’s most crucial oil and gas fields, is controlled by Yemen’s internationally recognised government. In recent years, the province has been engulfed in intense conflicts between government forces and Houthi rebels.

Yemen’s civil war flared in late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control over much of the country’s north and forced the internationally recognised government out of the capital Sanaa.

20230520-054205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Serbia smashes Bosnia in closing game of ice hockey Women’s World...

    Police in uniform deployed in checkpoints in Afghanistan’s Herat city to...

    Greece to accelerate hydrocarbon reserves exploration in wake of energy crisis

    US reports over 15,000 monkeypox cases