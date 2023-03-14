A team of the Islamabad police has surrounded Zaman Park along with a heavy contingent of the Lahore police to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose arrest warrant is out in the Toshakhana case, a media outlet reported.

A team of Islamabad police has been in Lahore since Monday to comply with the court orders to arrest the PTI chairman  who faces a number of cases in different cities.

The police, although observing restraint, are using water canons to disperse the party’s workers as they move ahead in their quest to arrest Khan, and they are around 90 metres away from his residence, The News reported.

The law enforcers are in Lahore’s Zaman Park after a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday restored the former Prime Minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court issued due to the PTI chief’s continuous absence and directed him to appear before the lower court on March 13  and he failed to comply with the orders yet again.

This is the second time in less than 10 days that the police have arrived at Zaman Park to apprehend the deposed Prime Minister.

As the party’s workers resorted to stone-pelting, a policeman suffered injuries on his face. Meanwhile, the law enforcers have also arrested the PTI workers, the media outlet reported.

