Clashes erupt at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, over 100 injured

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, leaving more than 100 people wounded.

“Hundreds of rioters participated in the clashes, during which stones were thrown and fireworks launched at police forces,” the Israeli police said on Friday in a statement.

The police “initiated a dialogue, warning the rioters and giving ample opportunities for independent dispersal and cessation of the violent disturbance, with no result,” the statement added.

According to Palestinian Health officials, more than 100 Palestinians have been injured so far in the clashes, while the Israeli police reported that three officers were lightly wounded, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thousands of worshippers gathered at the entrance to the holy compound since the early hours of Friday.

The tension between Israel and the Palestinians has flared up in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the past three weeks as the Jewish festival of Passover overlap with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

in 2021, clashes in Jerusalem led to an 11-day conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

