Clashes erupt between armed groups in Libya

Violent clashes erupted between two armed groups in the western Libyan city of Zawiya, nearly 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, local TV channel Libya Al-Ahrar TV reported.

Several people were killed or injured in the clashes, during which medium and heavy weaponry were used, according to the report on Sunday.

The Libyan Red Crescent Society called for an immediate stop to the clashes so that civilians trapped in areas near the clashes could be evacuated to safety, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, no official government statement was issued regarding the clashes.

The lastest conflict came after violent clashes in Tripoli between armed groups in late August, during which more than 20 people were killed and more than 140 people injured.

Libya has been suffering political instability and chaos ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

