After Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two groups clashed in the minority-dominated Malvani area of Malad west suburb during a Ram Navami procession, police said.

The row broke out late Thursday night when some locals objected to loud DJ music playing during the procession that had several hundred participants.

Apparently enraged, some of the participants allegedly indulged in pelting stones, sparking panic among the people there, said a local.

Not taking chances, the Malvani police rushed security and additional personnel were summoned to disperse the crowds, and later around two dozen suspected miscreants were nabbed.

The situation there is stated to be normal and under control with police maintaining a tight vigil in view of the ongoing Ramzan month.

The local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh called upon the police to scan the CCTV footage of the area and take action against those responsible for the clashes last night.

Local leaders of various parties have visited the Malvani region today and appealed to the people to maintain calm.

20230331-115402