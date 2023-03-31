INDIA

Clashes erupt in Mumbai during Ram Navami procession, 25 detained

NewsWire
0
0

After Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two groups clashed in the minority-dominated Malvani area of Malad west suburb during a Ram Navami procession, police said.

The row broke out late Thursday night when some locals objected to loud DJ music playing during the procession that had several hundred participants.

Apparently enraged, some of the participants allegedly indulged in pelting stones, sparking panic among the people there, said a local.

Not taking chances, the Malvani police rushed security and additional personnel were summoned to disperse the crowds, and later around two dozen suspected miscreants were nabbed.

The situation there is stated to be normal and under control with police maintaining a tight vigil in view of the ongoing Ramzan month.

The local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh called upon the police to scan the CCTV footage of the area and take action against those responsible for the clashes last night.

Local leaders of various parties have visited the Malvani region today and appealed to the people to maintain calm.

20230331-115402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JU Pro VC committed suicide, indicates preliminary post mortem report

    Oppn protests in Parliament premises demanding JPC probe into Adani issue

    ‘On Everest trek, I contemplated about the next phase of my...

    EX-MLA unhappy with JD(U) candidate Manoj Kushwaha