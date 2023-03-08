INDIA

Clashes in Aligarh while playing Holi

Two groups clashed with each other during Holi celebrations.

In the clash, Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Metropolitan Vice President Subodh Sweety was injured.

According to sources, people from both groups belong to the Hindu community and the clashes took place in front of senior police officials, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kuldeep Singh and Additional District Magistrate (ADM).

Singh stated, “The incident occurred at the Sabzi Mandi junction. Two groups clashed during Holi celebrations. The police immediately rushed to the spot and amicably solved the issue. None of the sides has filed a police complaint.”

In the visuals going viral on social media, people from two groups can be seen engaging in a fistfight and the police trying to intervene and disperse the crowd.

The police are seen trying to control the situation as more reinforcements were called in.

