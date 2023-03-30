Some areas in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Thursday turned into mini battlefields after clashes broke out between two groups of people over a Ram Navami procession.

An organisation, Anjani Putra Sena, took out a procession at Sandhyabazar area of Shibpur on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The organisers alleged that while the procession was passing through the area, a group of people attacked and started throwing glass bottles, stones and bricks at those who had participated in the procession.

The organisers also alleged that the attackers later hurled crude bombs at them.

Eventually, clashes broke out following which a number of vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were set afire.

The procession organisers, meanwhile, claimed they had the police permission to take out the march.

“The police, instead of taking action against the attackers, resorted to baton charge on those participating in the procession peacefully,” an organiser said.

The police, however, have maintained a silence on the matter, including the number of arrests, so far.

The situation is said to be under control, and as per sources, at least 15 people, including some police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

However, barring this incident, the situation was overall peaceful in the remaining areas in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was on a sit-in agitation in Kolkata, said it is unfortunate that despite her appeal for a peaceful rally, an incident in Howrah took place.

“The rioters always target Howrah. They are the enemies of the people of the country,” she said, and warned that the administration and police will take strong action against the offenders.

