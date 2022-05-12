INDIA

Clashes in MP’s Rajgarh over land dispute, cop among 3 injured

Three people, including a police officer, were injured when two groups clashed over a land in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said on Thursday.

An angry mob went on a vandalism spree, torching shops and houses. The violence occurred on Wednesday evening, it said.

District Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said an angry mob damaged public and private properties. A van and two motorbikes were also set ablaze. When police reached the spot, miscreants pelted stones and shattered the glass of a police vehicle and the Khilchipur SDM’s car.

Police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob and called for back-up. In the wake of the violence, heavy police deployment was seen in Karedi on Thursday. The situation is tense but under control, District Collector Harsh Vikas told media.

DSP Pradeep Sharma said the entire incident was triggered when a man attacked another from a different community with an iron rod after the two had a verbal spat over a land dispute. The injured were rushed to Rajgarh District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

“Fire tenders put out the blaze and police brought the situation under control. There was no loss of life. At least three people — two brothers and one policeman – were injured in the stone pelting,” police said.

An FIR has been lodged against both the groups. Four people — the accused, his two sons and daughter-in-law — have been named, while the rest are unidentified.

