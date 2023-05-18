INDIA

Class 10 and 11 examination results in TN to be announced on Friday

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will release the examination results of Classes 10 and 11 on Friday, May 19, 2023.

While the results of Class 10 board examinations will be announced at 10 a.m., Class 11 results will be announced at 2 p.m. on the same day.

The students can access the results from the websites www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

The results can also be viewed at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at the respective district collectorates, its branch offices, and in public libraries.

The Tamil Nadu School education department conducted the board examination for Class 11 students from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023.

