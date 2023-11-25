Class 10 boy dies of electrocution while playing cricket in K’taka

A 16-year-old boy died of electrocution while playing cricket in Siddarama Colony of this district on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Shreyas Shinnura, a tenth grade student.

His friend, who tried to rescue him, also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the boys were playing cricket on the upstairs of the house on Friday evening when Shreyas came in contact with an electric wire while catching the ball.

Despite being rushed to a private hospital, Shreyas succumbed to his injuries.

Ashoka Shinnura, the victim’s father, explained that the victim boy, his only son, had returned from school at 5 p.m.

He spent some time on his mobile before going out to play cricket with his friend.

“After 10 minutes, people called me out, and when I reached there, I found Shreyas injured with injuries on his hand to abdomen. We rushed him to the hospital but unfortunately he couldn’t survive,” he said.

The police have taken up the investigation.

