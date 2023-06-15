INDIA

Class 11 girl student found murdered in Jharkhand’s Chatra

A Class 11 girl student of Kasturba Residential School was allegedly found murdered in Lavalong police station area of Chatra district in Jharkhand.

The family members of the minor girl claimed that the victim was allegedly raped before being murdered.

The student was missing since Wednesday evening. On Thursday, her body was recovered from a forest. The girl’s clothes were found lying scattered there. Panic has gripped the area after the incident.

It is said that the girl had come to her village due to summer vacation in the school. On Wednesday afternoon, she had gone some distance away from the village to pick wild fruits. When she did not return till evening, a search was launched for her. His clothes were first found at various places in the Hargadi Potam forest near the village and later her body was found at some distance. After this, the police were informed.

The girl’s body has been sent to Chatra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Police say that only the post-mortem report will confirm whether she was raped or not.

Chatra police officials said the criminals will be arrested soon.

