Parents and relatives of a Class 11 student’s created ruckus on a school campus here on Saturday, alleging that their son has gone missing from the school premises since Friday morning.

They claimed that their son Manav, studying at Raghuveer school, has gone missing from the school premises, and the school management has neither informed them nor is looking for the boy.

Manav’s mother Shilpaben told media persons that the “class teacher had scolded Manav on the grounds that he had stolen a notebook of a classmate, about which Manav had clarified that he had put the notebook by mistake”.

“Yet, the teacher punished him and asked him to stand outside the classroom, around 9.20 a.m., Manav had fled away from the school, but school management did not informed parents,” she alleged.

Manav’s father Dharmesh said that even today (Saturday), “the school management is not responding properly and is claiming that he must have ran away because of family reasons. Over 24 hours have passed but Manav has not returned, and finally we informed the police on Saturday”. Along with the police, family is also searching for Manav.

20230121-180405