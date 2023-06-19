A class 12 student was stabbed to death by two of his ‘friends’ in Lucknow over Rs 1,000.

The 19-year-old victim died during treatment at a hospital here on Sunday.

The two accused in the case have already been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway. An FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) has been lodged in this connection.

Deepak Kumar Pandey, inspector of Gomti Nagar police station, said that the deceased was identified as Akash Kashyap, whose father Jagdish Kashyap runs a roadside eatery near Bhoothnath market of Indira Nagar colony.

He said that the two accused have been identified as Abhay Pratap Singh and Devansh Kumar. The incident happened at the room of their mutual friend Avanish Tiwari where a group of four friends were partying.

Akash reportedly had a verbal duel with Abhay over the phone in connection with the monetary issue. As per Abhay, Akash was not paying him back Rs 1,000 which he had borrowed.

The police official said that Akash and Abhay, along with another friend Devansh, got together at Tiwari’s place where the verbal duel turned into confrontation while the group was having drinks.

The cop said that the confrontation erupted again due to a conversation over the same issue.

This time, Abhay turned violent. Akash was first beaten up with a baton and then stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife, causing him fatal injuries.

Later, Abhay and Devansh escaped from the room when the neighbour’s turned up at Avanish’s room.

Akash was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

