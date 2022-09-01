INDIA

Class 3 boy sodomised by Class X student in Delhi govt school

In a shocking incident, a Class 3 student was sodomised by a Class 10 student in a Delhi government school in Madhu Vihar in Mandawali area of East Delhi.

The incident happened around three days back.

Speaking to IANS the father of the victim said they have lodged an FIR about the incident and were not sending him to school for the last two days.

“The incident happened in the school premises. My son complained to the teacher about it after which the matter was reported and I was called,” said his father.

A case was lodged at the local police station.

Police officials were unavailable for comment on the matter.

