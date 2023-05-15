INDIA

Class 3 pupil in Bihar’s Darbhnga beaten for not wearing socks

A Class 3 student in Bihar’s Darbhanga was brutally beaten by a school official on Monday allegedly because he forgot to wear socks, police said.

The victim sustained injuries and swelling on his left cheek. The victim’s mother Sujata Kumari who is also a member of district council, lodged an FIR against the Director of the school.

The incident occurred in Notre Dame international school located in Bhairopatti village under Bahadurpur police station.

“We have received a complaint from the victim’s mother Sujata Kumari against Manoj Kumar, the Director of Notre Dame international school. She alleged that her 9-year-old son Priyanshu was brutally beaten by Kumar after he was not wearing the socks in the school. Due to the brutal assault, Priyanshu sustained a big swelling in his left cheek,” said Mukesh Kumar Mandal, SHO of Bahadurpur police station.

“As per the statement of the pupil, he was getting late to reach school in the morning hours and hence forgot to wear socks. School teacher Arvind Kumar checked the school uniform and his socks were missing. He took Priyanshu before Manoj Kumar who brutally beat him,” he added.

“We are investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” Mandal said.

