A class 3 student of the Navodaya Residential School in Patna’s Masaudhi area was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the school on Monday, police said.

The school administration claimed that the child had committed suicide, while his family members claimed that he died due to torture by teachers.

Masaudhi SHO Sanjay Kumar said that the body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.

“We have taken the statements of students and teachers in this matter. The investigation is currently underway. It, prima facie, looks to be a case of suicide. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report,” he said.

The victim is a native of Rupaspur village under Dhanarua police station.

