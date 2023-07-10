INDIA

Class 7 student beats classmate to death in Bihar’s Siwan

In a shocking incident, a Class 7 student beat his classmate to death in their school in Bihar’s Siwan district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at the government high school Rampur under Jamo police station.

Teachers of the school intervened in the matter after other students raised alarm, but by that time, it was too late.

The victim Pankaj Kumar Singh was unconscious and lying on the floor. When he was taken to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, the family members of the deceased reached the school and attacked the teachers and the accused student.

Local police also reached the spot and took the accused student and the headmaster of the school in custody.

“We have taken the accused student and the headmaster of the school into custody. The headmaster is accused of failing to intervene in the matter when the quarrel was underway inside the school. We have also recovered the dead body and sent it for the post-mortem examination,” Jamo SHO Raju Kumar said.

The incident shocked the villagers and the negligence of teachers was also evident.

