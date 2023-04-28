INDIALIFESTYLE

Class 8 Delhi student beaten to death near school premises

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a Class 8 student was beaten to death near an MCD government school in Delhi’s Badarpur area, an official said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred late Thursday evening.

“A police control room call was received at 8:20 p.m. in which a woman caller claimed that two boys had beaten up a child, who is also a school student and thrown him in a drain near the school,” said a senior police official.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found the body of a boy aged around 12-13 years in the drain in his school uniform.

“The deceased boy was identified as Saurabh (12), a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband village. He was a student of class 8th studying at MCD School, Tajpur Pahari,” said the official.

On inspection of the body, police found multiple head injuries which seemed to have been caused by a blunt object.

“The presence of four to five blood-stained stones (bricks) near the school bag and the body suggested that these stones were used in the commission of the crime,” said the official.

“We have registered a case of murder and a probe is going on. The crime team of South East District inspected the scene of the crime and took possession of the exhibits,” said the official.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the AIIMS Mortuary.

“Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailants behind this heinous crime and nab them,” the official added.

20230428-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC seeks status report on farmer’s death during tractor rally

    Telecom Minister Vaishnaw blames UPA for treating BSNL like a cash...

    Red Corner Notice issued against 2 Bhojpuri singers in actress suicide...

    Xiaomi India joins United Way India to upskill transgender community in...