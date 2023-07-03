A boy- aged around 12-13-years-old, died after he was hit by a truck in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday, an official said.

Mani Ram, a resident of Yadav Park area, was a class 8 student at Government School in Nangloi.

According to police, on Monday at 12:27 p.m, a police control room call was received regarding the incident after which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“There was a gathering of people on the spot and it was found out that a truck had hit a boy, who was found dead on the spot. The body was sent to the SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri and the crime team was called on the spot for inspection,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh.

“A case is being registered under appropriate sections.The accused (truck driver) has been apprehended and the offending vehicle taken in possession,” the DCP added.

IANS

