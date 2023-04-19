INDIA

A class 9 student was stabbed to death in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Wednesday while he was on his way to school.

The incident took place at around 6.30 a.m. in Batardeh village under the Barauli police station.

Confirming the incident, the SHO of Barauli police station said a youth, identified as Ujjwal Kumar, attacked the victim Pratik Kumar Patel with a knife on his neck.

Pratik died on the spot.

The accused was caught by locals in the area and handed over to the police.

The reason for murder is property dispute between the families of the accused and the victim.

Pratik’s father Ajay Patel was also stabbed to death a few years ago.

After Ajay’s death, Pratik had been living in his maternal uncle’s house in Batardeh village.

Following the incident, the angry villagers put the body in the middle of NH 27 and blocked it.

