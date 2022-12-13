INDIA

Class 9 student trampled to death by elephants in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, a class 9 student was on Tuesday trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Gogoi.

The incident occurred when Barsha Gogoi, along with her her mother, was passing by a forest area in Bijopypur, when suddenly a herd of elephants appeared in front of them.

The elephants, which got furious seeing the mother-daughter duo, attacked them in which Barsha died on the spot while her mother was critically injured.

Barsha’s mother was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Barsha’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

20221213-180402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan sees 12,201 new Covid cases, 64 deaths

    HAL carried out successful trials of commercial aircraft: Centre

    Odisha police opened fire 23 times in 2021: Govt

    International seminar on Nath sect in Gorakhpur