A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Samsung Electronics and Best Buy in the US over Samsung’s QLED 4K televisions, industry sources said.

The lawsuit was filed by Ray Kim Law in California Central District Court, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The suit alleges some Samsung QLED 4K televisions are not fitted with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, FreeSync or HDMI 2.1, as advertised.

The features are said to allow smooth gaming experiences. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ is a feature that increases the frame rate of the content by inserting new frames between the existing ones to make the content appear smoother.

For example, if a user is playing a video with a frame rate of 60fps on a TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, this feature can increase the frame rate of that content to 120fps so that the frame rate of the video matches the refresh rate of the TV.

FreeSync is a technology developed by AMD that synchronises the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the content. HDMI 2.1 is the latest version that supports the transmission of content with up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second or with 8K resolution and 60 frames per second.

It was the first time the South Korean tech giant was hit with a consumer class action over TV products since 2018, when a lawsuit claimed certain Samsung LED TVs overheated and became unusable.

2023070534106