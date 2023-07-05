INDIA

Class-action lawsuit filed against Samsung in US over QLED TVs

NewsWire
0
0

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Samsung Electronics and Best Buy in the US over Samsung’s QLED 4K televisions, industry sources said.

The lawsuit was filed by Ray Kim Law in California Central District Court, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The suit alleges some Samsung QLED 4K televisions are not fitted with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, FreeSync or HDMI 2.1, as advertised.

The features are said to allow smooth gaming experiences. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ is a feature that increases the frame rate of the content by inserting new frames between the existing ones to make the content appear smoother.

For example, if a user is playing a video with a frame rate of 60fps on a TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, this feature can increase the frame rate of that content to 120fps so that the frame rate of the video matches the refresh rate of the TV.

FreeSync is a technology developed by AMD that synchronises the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the content. HDMI 2.1 is the latest version that supports the transmission of content with up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second or with 8K resolution and 60 frames per second.

It was the first time the South Korean tech giant was hit with a consumer class action over TV products since 2018, when a lawsuit claimed certain Samsung LED TVs overheated and became unusable.

2023070534106

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIT Delhi’s AI/ML model predicts 2023 to be normal monsoon year

    Gujarat police looking into larger conspiracy of human trafficking

    There is pressure here still pressure begins on big stage, says...

    K’taka Cong MLA ridicules Hindu festival; apologizes after backlash