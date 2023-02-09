Actor Chandan K Anand, who is known for projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘The Body’, is currently seen in a pivotal role in Netflix’s show ‘Class’. He agrees that people might find the web-series ahead of time.

Sharing about how this show is different from other teen shows he says, “People may find it -ahead of times but we all know it’s a competitive world and we all preach kids to be the best, set their goals, it’s not the time to rest, be a hustler, money and power is everything.”

“When this kind of society is created – pressure comes on kids and then competitiveness and ill -will seeps in with booze, drugs, cheating, lying, complicated relationships and we see them relaxing in a dark world. So all the characters are wicked and dark. I would say though the series Class is set in the rich society but this world prevails and it’s a clear reflection of our youth.”

Spilling beans on his role in ‘Class’, he states: “I am portraying Suraj Ahuja, a well-known builder and business tycoon based in New Delhi. He is politically connected and it’s his School – Hampton International; where our show class is set.”

“It’s sad that in my school; my daughter is murdered and the whole series is about unfolding the mystery of who killed her. I have a very estranged relationship with my daughter Suhani Ahuja.”

Describing his working experience in the show he says: “Each and every cast member while working was into their characters. They all were passionate and gave their best. I would say the entire cast and crew team were professional, passionate and were together to bring out the best film making experience to the audiences.”

“I was impressed and that’s how professionalism should be. Also, for all of us Class was a really big project. Finally, we all are happy and proud to be a part of this Class with our Director Ashim Sir’s vision.”

Helmed by director Ashim Ahluwalia, ‘Class’ released on February 3 on Netflix.

